Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Breckinridge Co. 15, Grayson Co. 12

Bullitt Central 33, Lou. Doss 24

Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit

Jellico, Tenn. 40, Lynn Camp 38

Lou. Fairdale 43, Lou. Western 0

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0

Marion Co. 48, Lou. Valley 6

Metcalfe Co. 40, Monroe Co. 26

Oldham County 42, Lou. Eastern 21

Owensboro 65, Muhlenberg County 13

Warren East 41, Warren Central 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Friday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 6:45 PM
