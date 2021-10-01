Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Breckinridge Co. 15, Grayson Co. 12
Bullitt Central 33, Lou. Doss 24
Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit
Jellico, Tenn. 40, Lynn Camp 38
Lou. Fairdale 43, Lou. Western 0
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0
Marion Co. 48, Lou. Valley 6
Metcalfe Co. 40, Monroe Co. 26
Oldham County 42, Lou. Eastern 21
Owensboro 65, Muhlenberg County 13
Warren East 41, Warren Central 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
