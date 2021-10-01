Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0

Hay Springs 54, Crawford 12

Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6

Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10

Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-LaVista 21

Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Winside 46, Randolph 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

