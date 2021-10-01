Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0
Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0
Hay Springs 54, Crawford 12
Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6
Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10
Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-LaVista 21
Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Winside 46, Randolph 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
