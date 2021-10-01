Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Arthur County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-10, 25-10
Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-8
Elkhorn def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13
Hershey def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23
Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-6, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 19-25, 15-7
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 14-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14
Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 20-18
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-19
Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 3-0
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15
St. Paul def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 25-12, 30-32, 25-16
Stuart def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, 24-26, 15-5
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9
Ashland Greenwood Tournament=
Pool A=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 29-27, 25-14
Pool B=
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-9, 25-11
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10
Blue Hill Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16
Chase County Triangular=
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12
Cornerstone Christian Triangular=
Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9
Dakota Valley Triangular=
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-22
Dorchester Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 2-0
Meridian def. Dorchester, 2-0
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 14-25, 25-14, 25-14
Elm Creek Triangular=
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Freeman Triangular=
Palmyra def. Southern, 2-0
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=
Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14
Holdrege Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11
Minden Triangular=
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14
Minden def. Centura, 25-16, 25-19
Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-5
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22
Omaha Bryan Triangular=
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-9
Paxton Triangular=
Arapahoe def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24
Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-23, 27-25
Pender Triangular=
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-15
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13
Tri County Northeast def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-22
Southern Valley Triangular=
Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-23, 25-15
Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Southern Valley def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-23, 25-21
Southwest Triangular=
Alma def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-23
Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21
Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22
St. Mary's Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-4, 25-27, 25-14
St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-22, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-13
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8
Championship=
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-17
Consolation=
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22
Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19
Semifinal=
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Third Place=
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21
York Triangular=
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26
Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20
York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
