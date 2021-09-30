Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 82, Lubbock 0
¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Del Rio 24, Laredo Johnson 19
¶ Edinburg Economedes 19, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3
¶ Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 45, Katy Mayde Creek 14
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 44, Katy Taylor 20
¶ Klein Cain 63, Tomball Memorial 14
¶ Laredo United South 41, Laredo Nixon 14
¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21
¶ Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena Rayburn 13
¶ SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Stevens 0
¶ SA Northside Marshall 41, SA Northside Jay 14
¶ Wylie 31, Garland Rowlett 13
CLASS 5A=
¶ Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7
¶ CC Moody 41, CC Carroll 17
¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
¶ Denton Ryan 37, Frisco Centennial 7
¶ Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 6
¶ Katy Paetow 56, Houston Milby 0
¶ Kaufman 60, Carrollton Ranchview 16
¶ McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38
¶ Montgomery 52, Fulshear 32
¶ SA Edison 16, SA Lanier 6
¶ Somerset 28, Hidalgo 7
¶ Texas City 45, Humble Kingwood Park 3
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 48, North Dallas 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Gunter 41, Bells 14
CLASS 2A=
¶ La Villa 40, Harlingen Marine Military 7
CLASS 1A=
¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8
¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6
¶ Hedley 66, Guthrie 45
¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26
OTHER=
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Woods 14
¶ Davenport 34, SA Holy Cross 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.
Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
