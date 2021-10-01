Sports

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine Military 59, Burke County 28

Blessed Trinity 40, Woodland Cartersville 3

Creekside 63, Forest Park 7

Decatur 28, Lithonia 0

Greenville 38, Baconton 7

New Hampstead 46, Windsor Forest 38

South Atlanta 47, Therrell 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hapeville vs. Marist, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

