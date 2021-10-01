Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern Freeze 40, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, Rochester Lourdes 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern Freeze 40, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, Rochester Lourdes 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The senior from Mira Loma had 43 kills in two games last week.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments