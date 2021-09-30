Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0
Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13
Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0
Manzano 42, Del Norte 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
