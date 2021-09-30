Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0

Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13

Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0

Manzano 42, Del Norte 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Baseball

Tatis’ blast out of Dodger Stadium not nearly enough for Padres to avoid sweep

September 30, 2021 10:27 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service