Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 28, Central - Wise 21
Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
Amherst County 39, Granby 14
Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 7
Atlee 30, Mechanicsville High School 7
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13
Bayside 47, Princess Anne 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Va. Episcopal 12
Booker T. Washington 40, Lake Taylor 18
Brentsville 35, Warren County 0
Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit
Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14
Centreville 43, W.T. Woodson 14
Chancellor 31, Spotsylvania 21
Chantilly 41, Alexandria City 27
Chatham 56, Nelson County 0
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Chincoteague 35, Southampton Academy 28
Churchland 66, Grafton 14
Clarke County def. Mountain View High School, forfeit
Col. Richardson, Md. 48, Arcadia 6
Courtland 21, James Monroe 14
Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18
Cumberland 46, Prince Edward County 44
Deep Creek 73, Lakeland 50
Dinwiddie 35, Matoaca 14
Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 0
Eastern View 35, Caroline 0
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Episcopal 16, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Fairfax 55, Edison 14
Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6
First Colonial 32, Landstown 22
Fishburne Military 45, Massanutten Military 12
Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT
Frank Cox 21, Kellam 0
GW-Danville 39, Martinsville 0
Gar-Field 35, Colgan 0
Gate City 30, Lebanon 21
Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 27, Ocean Lakes 12
Greensville County 48, Surry County 28
Gretna 38, William Campbell 14
Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32
Harrisonburg 16, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0
Heritage (Leesburg) 36, Loudoun Valley 14
Hermitage 38, J.R. Tucker 8
Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20
Highland Springs 52, Colonial Forge 7
Holston 28, Narrows 6
Isle of Wight Academy 34, Fredericksburg Christian 28
James Madison 33, George Marshall 7
James Wood 52, North Hagerstown, Md. 0
John Champe 34, Osbourn Park 6
Kempsville 55, Tallwood 14
Kenston Forest 57, Brunswick Academy 6
Kettle Run 35, Liberty-Bealeton 9
King George 55, Culpeper 7
King's Fork High School 28, Grassfield 0
Lake Braddock 65, South Lakes 35
Liberty Christian 49, Rustburg 13
Lightridge 35, TJ-Alexandria 3
Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6
Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6
Meridian High School 61, Skyline 40
Midlothian 49, Cosby 14
Mills Godwin 21, Glen Allen 14
Mountain View 41, Stafford 6
Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26
Norfolk Christian School 30, Hargrave Military 6
North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6
Northampton 49, Middlesex 14
Norview 40, Manor High School 14
Nottoway 28, Central of Lunenburg 14
Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 7
Oscar Smith 42, Indian River 0
Page County 42, Bath County 0
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27
Patrick Henry-Ashland 30, Henrico 12
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Blacksburg 0
Portsmouth Christian 70, Fuqua School 0
Potomac 21, C.D. Hylton 15
Powhatan 39, Monacan 28
Radford 42, Alleghany 6
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Riverbend 23, Brooke Point 20
Salem 24, Christiansburg 7
Sherando 13, Riverside 8
Smithfield 28, Poquoson 16
Snow Hill, Md. 48, Nandua 7
St. Christopher's 14, Benedictine 7
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, Manassas Park 0
TJHS 14, Deep Run 12
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Thomas Dale 42, Prince George 29
Tuscarora 21, Loudoun County 12
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
Varina 34, Hanover 12
Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35
Warhill 28, Jamestown 12
West Potomac 48, John R. Lewis 0
West Springfield 42, Oakton 28
Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6
Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 6
Woodgrove 48, Briar Woods 28
Woodside 7, Menchville 6
York 44, Tabb 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Graham, ccd.
Herndon vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Rappahannock County vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.
___
