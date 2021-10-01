Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon def. Havana, forfeit
Alden-Hebron def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Aledo (Mercer County) 32, Princeville 6
Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Burlington Central 14
Amboy-LaMoille 60, Kirkland Hiawatha 36
Amundsen 42, Von Steuben 14
Andrew 36, Stagg 6
Antioch 44, Grant 0
Arcola 51, ALAH 14
Argo 52, Reavis 33
Athens 62, Auburn 17
Batavia 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 20
Benton 30, Harrisburg 7
Bismarck-Henning 54, Catlin (Salt Fork) 41
Bolingbrook 20, Homewood-Flossmoor 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Lincoln Way Central 21
Breese Central 7, Salem 6
Breese Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14
Brother Rice 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel 36
Buffalo Grove 49, Elk Grove 6
Byron 63, Rock Falls 7
Cahokia 48, Centralia 7
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 22, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 8
Camp Point Central 58, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 20
Canton 31, Bartonville (Limestone) 19
Carbondale 53, Mount Vernon 7
Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Carmi White County 58, Edwards County 0
Carrollton 34, Greenfield-Northwestern 16
Cary-Grove 44, Huntley 13
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47, Argenta-Oreana 0
Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 20
Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20
Charleston 34, Taylorville 28
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Southeast 14
Chester 55, Carlyle 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Chicago Academy 16
Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6
Coal City 42, Manteno 14
Colfax Ridgeview 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Collinsville 54, Granite City 28
Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 12
Conant 39, Palatine 32
Crete-Monee 76, Thornridge 0
Crystal Lake Central 42, Crystal Lake South 37
Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8
Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 56, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28
Decatur MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Tremont 0
Deerfield 35, Highland Park 6
Dixon 26, Rockford Lutheran 7
Downers South 14, Hinsdale South 7
Downs Tri-Valley 54, Fieldcrest 6
Dunlap 42, East Peoria 0
Durand/Pecatonica 46, Dakota 0
Edwardsville 42, Alton 6
Effingham 28, Mt. Zion 27
El Paso-Gridley 14, Eureka 9
Elgin 61, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Elmwood Park 24, Ridgewood 16
Elmwood-Brimfield 22, Macomb 18
Erie/Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 6
Evanston Township 49, Niles West 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Fairfield 80, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30
Farmington Central 51, Rushville-Industry 12
Fenwick 35, Marmion 28
Freeburg 41, Roxana 13
Freeport 59, Rockford Jefferson 8
Fulton 42, Stockton 14
Galena 41, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, 2OT
Geneseo 48, Rock Island Alleman 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Oregon 0
Glenbard East 49, West Chicago 0
Glenbard South 41, Aurora (East) 6
Grayslake Central 59, Round Lake 28
Gurnee Warren 75, Waukegan 0
Hampshire 43, Prairie Ridge 42
Herrin 31, Massac County 20
Heyworth 54, Fisher 30
Highland 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14
Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25
Hinsdale Central 30, Downers North 20
Hoffman Estates 48, Fremd 31
Hononegah 14, Belvidere North 9
Hubbard 28, Curie 7
IC Catholic 29, Wheaton Academy 16
Illini West (Carthage) 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 6
Illinois Valley Central 54, Stanford Olympia 14
Johnsburg 35, Sandwich 0
Joliet Catholic 41, St. Laurence 7
Joliet West 33, Romeoville 14
Kankakee (McNamara) def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit
Kelly 54, Gage Park 6
Kewanee 24, Hall 22
Knoxville 54, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 26
LaSalle-Peru 49, Woodstock North 7
Lake Forest 56, Libertyville 19
Lake Zurich 31, Mundelein 7
Larkin 28, Bartlett 21
Lemont 61, Bremen 22
Lena-Winslow 38, DePaul College Prep 27
Lewistown 38, Warsaw West Hancock 6
Leyden 40, Proviso East 14
Lincoln 35, Mattoon 34
Lisle (Benet Academy) 20, Niles Notre Dame 17
Lisle 7, Herscher 0
Lockport 21, Lincoln Way West 13
Machesney Park Harlem 39, Rockford Boylan 13
Macon Meridian 35, Shelbyville 28
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Maine South 32, Glenbrook South 17
Marion 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 14
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 7
Mascoutah 34, Triad 10
McHenry 49, Dundee-Crown 13
Mendota 60, Sherrard 0
Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 26
Minooka 33, Oswego East 10
Moline 41, East Moline United 0
Momence 46, Gilman Iroquois West 20
Monmouth United 66, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 34
Montgomery County, Mo. 42, Greenville 28
Monticello 28, Rantoul 0
Montini 28, Providence 3
Morris 49, Kaneland 35
Morton 40, Metamora 30
Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Warrensburg-Latham 6
Murphysboro/Elverado 1, West Frankfort 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Metea Valley 0
Naperville North 38, Naperville Central 27
Nashville 49, Carterville 13
New Trier 63, Glenbrook North 7
Niles North 62, Maine East 0
Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14
Normal Community 42, Peoria (H.S.) 38
Normal West 2, Urbana 0
Oak Lawn Community 27, Tinley Park 26
Oak Lawn Richards 14, Blue Island Eisenhower 3
Oak Park River Forest 41, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
Oswego 24, Plainfield North 17, 2OT
Ottawa Marquette 21, LeRoy 6
Pana 55, Litchfield 8
Paris 49, Marshall 6
Payton 3, Raby 0
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16
Peotone 26, Streator 20
Pittsfield 29, New Berlin 0
Plano def. Harvard, forfeit
Polo 66, River Ridge 6
Princeton 41, Sterling Newman 0
Prospect 50, Wheeling 6
ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 24, Stark County 8
Red Bud def. Dupo, forfeit
Richmond-Burton 42, Sycamore 20
Richwoods 1, Harvey Thornton 0
Riverside-Brookfield 51, Westmont 0
Riverton 52, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 24
Robinson 14, Newton 0
Rochelle 41, Marengo 32
Rock Island 33, Galesburg 30, OT
Rockford Auburn 24, Belvidere 0
Rockridge 27, Morrison 8
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, Jacksonville 10
Sandburg 30, Lincoln-Way East 27
Seneca def. Watseka (coop), forfeit
Senn 24, Foreman 6
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 46, Eldorado 6
Shepard 21, Evergreen Park 10
Simeon 42, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 6
South Elgin 57, Streamwood 8
Springfield 40, Normal University 0
St. Bede 13, Bureau Valley 7
St. Charles East 28, Geneva 20
St. Charles North 31, Lake Park 22
St. Edward 34, Chicago Christian 14
St. Francis 49, Aurora Christian 30
St. Ignatius 45, De La Salle 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 33, Bloomington Central Catholic 0
St. Rita 42, Nazareth 39
St. Viator 28, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14
Sterling 50, Quincy 18
Stevenson 56, Zion Benton 12
Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 13
Taft 15, Chicago (Lane) 12
Thornton Fractional South 33, Oak Forest 16
Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 6
Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13
Unity/Seymour Co-op 12, Beardstown 0
Vandalia 34, Staunton 20
Vernon Hills 40, Maine West 0
Washington 22, Pekin 21
Waterloo 48, Jerseyville Jersey 24
Waubonsie Valley 17, DeKalb 10
Wauconda 29, Lakes Community 13
Westville 14, Fithian Oakwood 12
Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 20
Williamsville 52, North-Mac 28
Willowbrook 47, Addison Trail 7
Wilmington 21, Reed-Custer 14
Winnebago 69, Rockford Christian 24
Woodstock 24, Ottawa 20
Woodstock Marian 29, Leo 0
Yorkville 14, Aurora (West Aurora) 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thornton Fractional North vs. Hillcrest, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
