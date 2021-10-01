Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 20, Black Hills 7

Adna 42, King's Way Christian School 7

Anacortes 48, Bellingham 0

Archbishop Murphy 46, Blaine 22

Auburn 40, Thomas Jefferson 18

Bainbridge 49, Kingston 3

Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 0

Blanchet 38, West Seattle 8

Bothell 16, Mount Si 10

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Cascade (Everett) 34, Oak Harbor 27

Cashmere 55, Quincy 7

Castle Rock 55, Fort Vancouver 0

Central Valley 27, University 24

Chimacum 19, Vashon Island 0

Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14

Cle Elum/Roslyn 34, Granger 6

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0

Columbia (Burbank) 59, Tri-Cities Prep 34

Columbia River 21, R.A. Long 3

Cusick 52, Curlew 33

East Valley (Spokane) 50, North Central 18

Eastlake 48, Redmond 8

Eastmont 45, Eisenhower 14

Eastside Catholic 16, Garfield 14

Edmonds-Woodway 33, Monroe 28

Ephrata 7, East Valley (Yakima) 6

Everett 28, Shorewood 27

Fife 49, Franklin Pierce 14

Forks 32, Raymond 6

Franklin 10, Chief Sealth 2

Friday Harbor 32, Coupeville 6

Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 0

Glacier Peak 49, Mariner 20

Granite Falls 48, Sultan 0

Hazen 35, Juanita 28

Hockinson 41, Woodland 0

Interlake 46, Evergreen (Seattle) 12

Kamiak 40, Jackson 6

Kamiakin 39, Southridge 6

Kennedy 40, Port Angeles 7

Kennewick 42, Hanford 7

King's 48, Cascade Christian 13

Lake Roosevelt def. Oroville, forfeit

Lake Stevens 40, Snohomish 6

Lake Washington 40, Newport-Bellevue 22

Lakes 62, Stadium 0

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 49, Medical Lake 8

Liberty (Spangle) 26, Colfax 0

Lincoln 45, Cleveland 0

Lincoln 48, Mount Tahoma 14

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27, Chewelah 0

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 56, Pilot Rock, Ore. 28

Lynden 51, Cedarcrest 21

Lynnwood 20, Shorecrest 18

Mark Morris 27, Hudson's Bay 21

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Ferndale 15

Mead 44, Cheney 0

Mount Vernon 48, Arlington 0

Mountain View 20, Kelso 17

Mountlake Terrace 34, Meadowdale 3

Mt. Rainier 23, Auburn Mountainview 15

Mt. Spokane 27, Lewis and Clark 0

Naches Valley 20, Grandview 0

Napavine 56, Montesano 47

Naselle 54, Mossyrock 12

Nathan Hale 26, Lakeside (Seattle) 7

Neah Bay 72, Darrington 8

Newport 14, Deer Park 13

Nooksack Valley 54, Meridian 6

North Creek 41, Inglemoor 7

North Kitsap 42, Olympic 7

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Manson 8

O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 13

Okanogan 55, Brewster 13

Olympia 42, South Kitsap 16

Omak 43, Colville 20

Onalaska 36, Toledo 6

Orting 21, Washington 7

Othello 20, Selah 19

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Morton/White Pass 6

Peninsula 35, River Ridge 6

Pomeroy 104, Touchet 12

Post Falls, Idaho 51, Pasco 7

Pullman 35, West Valley (Spokane) 21

Puyallup 62, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

Rainier Beach 20, Ballard 7

Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14

Richland 14, Chiawana 0

Ridgefield 39, Washougal 13

Riverside 24, Freeman 14

Seton Catholic 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 30

Silas 19, Bonney Lake 0

Skyline 27, Issaquah 10

Skyview 35, Prairie 12

South Whidbey 42, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0

Squalicum 27, Sehome 0

Stanwood 49, Marysville-Getchell 0

Sumner 42, Bethel 0

Sunnyside 20, Wenatchee 10

Sunset, Ore. 39, Heritage 2

Union 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27

W. F. West 60, Shelton 20

Wahkiakum 50, Toutle Lake 14

Walla Walla 56, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Wellpinit 68, Columbia (Hunters) 18

West Valley (Yakima) 35, Davis 10

White Swan 30, Highland 0

Winlock 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 12

Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13

Yelm 40, Capital 6

Zillah 70, La Salle 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbishop Murphy vs. Sedro-Woolley, ccd.

Grandview vs. Ellensburg, ppd.

Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, ccd.

Port Angeles vs. North Mason, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Sports in Brief

October 01, 2021 11:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service