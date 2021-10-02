Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue Christian 30, Klahowya 28

Crescent def. Concrete, forfeit

Eatonville 24, Tenino 22

Entiat 26, Bridgeport 24

Enumclaw 49, Clover Park 14

Evergreen Lutheran 62, Tacoma Baptist 16

Goldendale 53, Kittitas 20

River View 47, Mabton 20

Tahoma 41, Federal Way 14

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Toppenish 77, Wapato 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty Bell vs. Pateros, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service