Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, John F. Kennedy 18

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop McNamara 0

Baltimore Chesapeake 14, Patapsco 13

Baltimore Poly 38, Reginald Lewis 0

Bullis 33, Potomac School, Va. 14

C. H. Flowers 14, Laurel 7

Dulaney 26, Parkville 15

Fort Hill 42, Oakdale 7

Frederick Douglass 58, Central 0

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Haverford School, Pa. 21, Landon 14

Mergenthaler 42, Forest Park 0

Saint James 29, Maret, D.C. 15

St. Michael, Va. 35, Annapolis Area Christian 21

Stephen Decatur 42, Parkside 21

Wise 39, Gwynn Park 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 03, 2021 4:11 AM

Sports

Camp’s 3 TD passes lead South Dakota past Indiana State

October 03, 2021 4:11 AM

Sports

Tim DeMorat’s TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

October 03, 2021 4:11 AM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 03, 2021 4:11 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 03, 2021 4:11 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service