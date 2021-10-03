Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 70, John F. Kennedy 18
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop McNamara 0
Baltimore Chesapeake 14, Patapsco 13
Baltimore Poly 38, Reginald Lewis 0
Bullis 33, Potomac School, Va. 14
C. H. Flowers 14, Laurel 7
Dulaney 26, Parkville 15
Fort Hill 42, Oakdale 7
Frederick Douglass 58, Central 0
Haverford School, Pa. 21, Landon 14
Mergenthaler 42, Forest Park 0
Saint James 29, Maret, D.C. 15
St. Michael, Va. 35, Annapolis Area Christian 21
Stephen Decatur 42, Parkside 21
Wise 39, Gwynn Park 0
