Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Burr & Burton Academy 34, Mount Mansfield Union 13
Fair Haven Union 41, Poultney 0
Lyndon Institute 14, Rice Memorial 12, OT
Mill River Union 13, Oxbow Union 12
Windsor 49, Otter Valley Union 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Abraham Union vs. North Country Union, ccd.
