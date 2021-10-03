Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 41, Rocky Ford 0

Byers 60, Front Range Christian School 58

Crowley County 56, Las Animas 0

Elbert 52, South Park 0

Hanover 54, Kiowa 6

Longmont 49, Grand Junction Central 28

Lyons 50, Justice 14

North Park 69, Peetz 19

Northfield 42, Faith Christian 0

Platte Canyon 49, Sheridan 6

Simla 76, Custer County 8

Widefield High School 48, Palmer 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
