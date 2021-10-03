Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 41, Rocky Ford 0
Byers 60, Front Range Christian School 58
Crowley County 56, Las Animas 0
Elbert 52, South Park 0
Hanover 54, Kiowa 6
Longmont 49, Grand Junction Central 28
Lyons 50, Justice 14
North Park 69, Peetz 19
Northfield 42, Faith Christian 0
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Platte Canyon 49, Sheridan 6
Simla 76, Custer County 8
Widefield High School 48, Palmer 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments