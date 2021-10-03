Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17
Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
281 Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
James Valley Christian def. Highmore-Harrold, 21-25, 25-17, 27-25
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-11, 25-9
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-21
Second Round=
Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-18
Iroquois def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-15, 25-17
Sunshine Bible Academy def. James Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-13
Third Round=
Iroquois def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-17
Great Plains Conference Tournament=
Pool C=
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Championship=
White River def. Custer, 25-16, 25-17
Pool A=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Little Wound, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23
Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-18
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18
Pine Ridge def. Santee, Neb., 25-21, 25-19
Santee, Neb. def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-21
White River def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-16, 25-14
White River def. Marty Indian, 25-9, 25-3
White River def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 25-17, 25-22
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 26-27
Pool B=
Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, 25-0, 25-0
Custer def. St. Francis Indian, 25-22, 25-8
Custer def. Todd County, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21
Lower Brule def. Oelrichs, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15
Lower Brule def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-11
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-10, 25-16
St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 25-17, 25-23
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-8
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-21
Todd County def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 13-25, 28-26
Semifinal=
Custer def. Santee, Neb., 25-9, 24-26, 25-16
White River def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-9
Third Place=
Santee, Neb. def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-18
Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament=
Bronze Pool=
Lakota Tech def. Newell, 25-14, 25-17
New Underwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-23, 25-17
New Underwood def. Newell, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13
Gold Pool=
Hot Springs def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 25-16
Hot Springs def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-14
Kadoka Area def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 16-25, 25-18
Pool A=
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20
Pool B=
Hot Springs def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18
New Underwood def. Wall, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23
Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17
Pool C=
Harding County def. Newell, 25-17, 25-17
Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-14, 25-20
Silver Pool=
Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-14
Harding County def. Wall, 26-24, 25-19
Wall def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 14-25, 25-10
Twin Cities Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Ogallala, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-11
Consolation=
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 27-25
Seventh Place=
Gering, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11
Pool Play=
North Platte, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Burns, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13
Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, Neb., 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-21, 25-15
Torrington, Wyo. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-7, 18-25, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
