Irvin scheduled to start for Oakland against Houston

Oakland Athletics (86-75, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (10-15, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (8-3, 3.56 ERA, .99 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -180, Athletics +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Astros are 50-30 on their home turf. Houston's lineup has 217 home runs this season, Yordan Alvarez leads them with 33 homers.

The Athletics have gone 43-37 away from home. Oakland's lineup has 195 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 39 homers.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-4. Phil Maton recorded his sixth victory and Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Paul Blackburn registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 168 hits and has 80 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 39 home runs and has 111 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Vimael Machin: (illness), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).