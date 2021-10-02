Kowar scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (72-89, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-87, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 5.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-5, 10.60 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +100, Twins -120; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Royals Sunday.

The Royals are 39-41 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .248 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .298.

The Twins are 34-46 in road games. Minnesota's lineup has 226 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads them with 32 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-0. Griffin Jax earned his fourth victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Kris Bubic took his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 72 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Polanco leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .497.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.25 ERA

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (arm), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (hand), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Bailey Ober: (hip), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).