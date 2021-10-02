Woodford scheduled to start for St. Louis against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (70-91, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-71, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (6-7, 4.77 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -179, Cubs +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 45-35 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Cubs are 31-49 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .338.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Jason Adam notched his first victory and Trayce Thompson went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Luis Garcia registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 105 RBIs and is batting .255.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 104 hits and is batting .225.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Yadier Molina: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (undisclosed), David Bote: (health protocols), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Patrick Wisdom: (wrist), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Nick Martini: (health protocols), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Tommy Nance: (undisclosed), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).