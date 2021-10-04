Jags place Chark, Cann on IR, activate Little off COVID list

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed receiver DJ Chark and guard A.J. Cann on injured reserve Monday, and coach Urban Meyer said “it's going to be awhile” before they're able to return.

The team also activated rookie offensive lineman Walker Little from the reserve COVID-19 list. Little went on the COVID list on Sept. 20.

Second-year pro Ben Bartch will replace Cann in the starting lineup, and former cornerback-turned-receiver Jamal Agnew is expected to step in for Chark.

Chark and Cann are both in the final year of their contracts. Chark has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Cann has started 94 of 100 games in his six years with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville (0-4) hosts Tennessee (2-2) on Sunday.

Also Monday, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said kicker Josh Lambo has rejoined the team following a one-week absence and will compete with Matthew Wright for the job this week.

Meyer said last week that Lambo was dealing with confidence issues after missing five kicks in the team’s first three games. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery.