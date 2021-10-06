Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. Faith, 25-11, 24-26, 7-25, 25-23, 15-9
Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13
Beresford def. Flandreau, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12
Bon Homme def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18
Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-15
Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 16-14
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-21, 16-25, 31-33, 25-15, 15-8
Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15
DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14
Deubrook def. Milbank, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 15-3
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-7, 25-5
Ethan def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11
Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Huron def. Watertown, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20
Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Leola/Frederick def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
McLaughlin def. Wakpala, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Miller, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-12
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14, 25-6
Parker def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-4, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
Sturgis Brown def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 25-18
Tea Area def. Madison, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-12, 16-25, 10-25, 15-11
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 28-26, 25-10, 25-8
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Yankton def. Mitchell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments