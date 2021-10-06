Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge
Oil Kings 2, Hurricanes 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Demek Edm (hooking) 6:02; Heward Edm, Nash Let (roughing) 8:14; Demek Edm (tripping) 18:57.
Second Period
1. Edmonton, Luypen 1 (Slaney) 19:59 (sh).
Penalties — Peters Edm (tripping) 1:34; Kubicek Edm, Jones Let (roughing) 12:02; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Wheatcroft) 12:57; Dowhaniuk Edm (roughing) 19:46.
Third Period
2. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 3 (Cotton) 8:01.
3. Edmonton, Dowhaniuk 1 (Horstmann) 17:42.
Penalties — Thurston Let (roughing) 4:11.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Lethbridge: 0-4.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Spencer Cave. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, Gavin Enns.
Attendance — 2,458 at Lethbridge.
