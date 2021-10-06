Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

The Associated Press

Oil Kings 2, Hurricanes 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Demek Edm (hooking) 6:02; Heward Edm, Nash Let (roughing) 8:14; Demek Edm (tripping) 18:57.

Second Period

1. Edmonton, Luypen 1 (Slaney) 19:59 (sh).

Penalties — Peters Edm (tripping) 1:34; Kubicek Edm, Jones Let (roughing) 12:02; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Wheatcroft) 12:57; Dowhaniuk Edm (roughing) 19:46.

Third Period

2. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 3 (Cotton) 8:01.

3. Edmonton, Dowhaniuk 1 (Horstmann) 17:42.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Penalties — Thurston Let (roughing) 4:11.

Shots on goal by

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Spencer Cave. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, Gavin Enns.

Attendance — 2,458 at Lethbridge.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service