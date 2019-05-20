Softball team uses hidden-ball trick to clinch spot in Women’s College World Series

The Trine University softball team was one out from clinching a spot in the Division III Women’s College World Series, but the Thunder was in a precarious position.

Trine led 3-1, but SUNY Geneseo had runners on first and second in the Super Regional game Saturday on the Thunder’s field in Angola, Indiana. Then Trine did something sneaky.

Senior pitcher Kate Saupe threw a pitch outside the zone and the catcher quickly threw it back to Saupe, who whirled and faked a throw to second base. The shortstop and second baseman both dived as they pretended to make an attempt to get a wild throw.

The runner on second broke for third and was tagged out by Saupe, who had the ball the entire time. That ended the game and the Super Regional.

Yep, the hidden-ball trick clinched the victory and Trine’s spot in the Women’s College World Series.

Pity the poor announcer in this video:

Whoever says D3 softball isn’t as exciting as D1 please freaking watch. Trine wins Super regional and advances. Go Thunder #tusb @TrineAthletics pic.twitter.com/58BjlDSXRe — Jess ️ (@Jessica0820_) May 18, 2019