Stranded motorist in Oklahoma flashes ‘Horns Down’ at end of live TV shot

Multiple tornadoes spotted, cars stranded by water in Oklahoma A storm system moved across the Southern Plains on May 20, 2019, spawning tornadoes. The biggest threat overnight appeared to be flash flooding. Heavy rainfall hit the Tulsa, OK area, and many vehicles were stuck on flooded streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A storm system moved across the Southern Plains on May 20, 2019, spawning tornadoes. The biggest threat overnight appeared to be flash flooding. Heavy rainfall hit the Tulsa, OK area, and many vehicles were stuck on flooded streets.

That’s enough rain for now, thanks.

Rain has raked the central part of the United States, and Kansas City is a soggy mess. In Oklahoma, part of Interstate 40 was closed because of flooding.

A reporter from Oklahoma City station KWTV-DT (News 9) talked with one man who had tried to ride the shoulder to his destination only to find his path blocked.

But he had a plan for the delay: eat pork rinds and take a nap.

At the end of his talk with the reporter, the man showed he was probably an Oklahoma fan by flashing “Horns Down,” which is used to mock Texas fans and their “Hook ‘em Horns” hand signal.

Twitter user Todd Lisenbee shared this video:

Oklahoma fans and others were proud of the man:

There is so much to love about this



1. His face when he says “didn’t work.”

2. Has a bag of Pork Rinds

3. The ferocity he throws the horns down with https://t.co/vzPGNLfhKF — Coach Thomas (@RobdotThom) May 21, 2019

OFFICIAL RELEASE: The Big 12 Conference has announced "El Reno Pickup Guy" has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season. — Ron Terrell (@RonTerrell) May 21, 2019

Pork rinds and horns down. Hilarious. — kevin m nichols (@kevinmnichols) May 21, 2019

Pork Rinds and Horns down! This guy wins the day! #Legendary https://t.co/aBjwZcWCZm — Swoop Jones (@swoopjones) May 21, 2019

@rmccollum23 Sooners can't resist throwing the horns down, no matter the circumstances! https://t.co/Ov34lP86gK — David McCollum (@dmccollum11) May 21, 2019

Truck

Pork rinds

Tried to drive through deep water

Polite to local news reporter

Horns down — C&C Machine (@CCMachine) May 21, 2019

Tailgatin, pork rinds, and horns down! Texas will surely file a complaint with the NCAA #Boomer https://t.co/ZshCUWdG9p — Joey Key (@JoeyKey_) May 21, 2019