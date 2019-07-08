Four-star Greensboro lineman Myles Murphy staying home, picks UNC over South Carolina

Myles Murphy, Dudley High School defensive line recruit

In the end, four-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy didn’t pass up the chance to stay home.





The Dudley High School (Greensboro, North Carolina) committed to UNC on Monday at a ceremony at his school, picking the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown ahead of South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder visited all four schools down the stretch of his recruitment.

He’s the No. 117 player in the county in the 247 Sports composite rankings, he the fifth-ranked strongside defensive end and fourth-ranked player in North Carolina.

He told told TV station WFMY he had already made his decision six or so days before making the decision, and the team now revealed to be the Tar Heels had a plan for him.

