North Texas football schedule includes four games airing on Facebook
North Texas football’s 12-game schedule has been released and includes four games that will air on Facebook.
The Mean Green will twice be televised by the NFL Network — their Nov. 2 home game against UTEP and Nov. 23 at Rice.
North Texas opens against Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Apogee Stadium in Denton. That is one of two games that will stream on ESPN+. The Sept. 7 game at SMU will be streamed on ESPN3.
Tickets are available on the North Texas website or by calling the ticket office at 940-565-2527.
North Texas 2019 schedule:
Date
Opponent
Network
Time (CT)
Aug. 31
vs. Abilene Christian
ESPN+
6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7
at SMU
ESPN3
6 p.m.
Sept. 14
at California
Pac-12 Networks
3:15 p.m.
Sept. 21
vs. UT San Antonio*
Stadium on Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28
vs. Houston
CBS Sports Network on Facebook
7 p.m.
Oct. 12
at Southern Miss*
Stadium on Facebook
6 p.m.
Oct. 19
vs. Middle Tennessee*
Stadium
3 p.m.
Oct. 26
at Charlotte*
ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Nov. 2
vs. UTEP*
NFL Network
2:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
at Louisiana Tech*
Stadium on Facebook
3 p.m.
Nov. 23
at Rice*
NFL Network
2:30 p.m.
Nov. 30
vs. UAB*
Stadium
3 p.m.
