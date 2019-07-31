College Sports
Blythewood defensive back commits to ACC school
Watch: Blythewood’s Chase Atkinson interception return for TD
It didn’t take Chase Atkinson long to make up his mind.
Days after picking up an offer from Syracuse, the Blythewood cornerback committed to the Orange on Wednesday. Atkinson attended a camp at Syracuse over the weekend and then met with head coach Dino Babers.
Atikinson informed the Orange coaches of the decision Wednesday morning.
“I love the campus and the facility, but what stood out the most was the faculty,” Atkinson told Syracuse.com. “I felt welcomed everywhere I went, and I felt like Syracuse will be the best choice for me going into the future.”
Atkinson is Syracuse’s 14th commitment for the Class of 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Atkinson can play both cornerback and safety. Last season, he had 24 tackles with a team-high two interceptions and eight pass break-ups.
Atkinson returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown against Sumter.
Comments