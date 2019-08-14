Nevada football team highlights its 2019 schedule with clips from ‘The Office’

Someone associated with the Nevada Wolf Pack football team must be a big fan of “The Office.”

On Tuesday, Nevada again shared its 2019 football schedule on Twitter. Only this time, it was a video that included clips from “The Office” to represent each of the team’s opponents.

UNLV is Nevada’s big rival, and well, a Michael Scott clip was used for the Rebels.

All in all, this is pretty clever and probably took quite a bit of time to compile.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is the video:

“Football is like rock and roll, it's bam-bam-boo.”

The 2019 Nevada football schedule, presented by The Office.#BattleBorn // #NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/TqdZWCcuwl — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) August 13, 2019

It’s fun to see how creative the schools can be.

Last week the Mississippi State football team’s 2020 schedule was released and retro clips were used for the future opponents. This is great, too: