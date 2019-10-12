Mike Bianchi: Bobby Bowden is about to turn 90, and we miss him now more than ever

I saw Bobby Bowden the other night, and I thanked him.

I thanked him for being arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.

But mostly I thanked him for definitely be the greatest college football ambassador of all time.

Has there ever been a more friendly, funny, charming, disarming, caring, charismatic, winning, grinning coach in the history of any sport than Bobby?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Even though he is about to turn 90 years old next month and is walking a little slower these days because of a bum hip, his mind is as fast and his wit is as sharp as it's ever been. Bobby had a standing-room-only crowd at the Orlando Touchdown Club earlier this week simultaneously laughing and crying and living and dying on his every word.

And I'm not just talking about Florida State fans. I'm talking about Florida and Miami fans alike – not to mention fans of UCF, USF, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, etc. – who packed into a ballroom at the Taproom at Dubsdread restaurant and celebrated the greatness of Bobby Bowden while basking in the goodness of Bobby Bowden.

Gig Sineni, one of the many Gators fans in the crowd and an avid history buff, compared Bowden to Civil War general Robert E. Lee.

"Even though Lee was a Confederate general and leader, many people in the North wanted him to be their leader," Sineni said. "Likewise, as a Gator fan, I would have loved for Bobby to be our coach. I told Bobby I really admire his class and humility and the way he treats people. How could I have rooted against him all those years? Clearly, too many of us were caught up in the Florida-Florida State rivalry and just didn't see things as clearly as we do now."

See what I mean? Even all these years later, Bobby can still charm the skin off a snake, er, Gator and mesmerize an audience with the storytelling qualities of a Springsteen song. Listening to him talk about the history of college football in the state of Florida on Wednesday night was like having a front row seat to George Washington talking about the American Revolution. He told us about the Wide Rights, the Choke at Doak and the building of Florida State from a dumpster fire to a dynasty.

He told us about playing in Gainesville early in his career at FSU and, during the game, looking down and seeing a shiny penny laying on the turf.

"Dadgummit, it was a good-luck penny," Bowden said. "I walked over there, bent down and I picked that thing up and put it in my pocket. A little bit later, I see another penny. Ain't that amazing – two good-luck pennies in one game? Ended up, I found about 55 pennies when I realized, 'Dadgummit, they're throwing pennies at me!!!' "

The crowd roared as Bobby told story after story after story. Like the one about his close friendship with Burt Reynolds, the late, great former Florida State football player and booster who was once one of Hollywood's biggest sex symbols. When Bowden first got to Florida State in 1976, famous alumni and boosters were allowed to have personal contact with recruits on behalf of the school. And, so, Bowden asked Reynolds if he would fly up to Ohio and help recruit a blue-chip running back.

"I told Burt, 'This recruit doesn't have a daddy; it's only him and his mama. So we're gonna go up to Ohio and I'll work on the kid ... and you work on his mama. Burt agreed, and we flew up to Ohio to go see the kid. Well, we take the boy and his mama out to supper and I'm sitting there talking to the boy while Burt and mama go out on the floor and start dancing. Anyway, that's the way it went, but the story ends with the kid ending up going to Notre Dame."

Bobby pauses.

"But the mama ended up coming to Florida State."

Another raucous roar of uncontrollable laughter.

Some of the old-timers in the crowd talked after Bobby's speech about how his humor and connection to the fans is what is missing from college football today. They talked about a growing disconnect between the fans and their coaches. In today's world, coaches are uptight buttoned-down CEOs who don't allow fans and the media to get close to the program anymore. Bobby, though, was not just a coach, he was a promoter, a fundraiser and a friend to the fans and media.

Can you imagine in today's world, a coach such as Nick Saban – after every home game – inviting the media to have breakfast with him the following Sunday morning? That's what Bobby used to do. He'd fill our bellies with eggs and corned beef hash and then fill our notebooks with wisdom and witticisms.

In introducing Bowden Wednesday night, high-powered Orlando attorney and Florida State booster Hugo DeBeaubien told the story of the first time he met Bobby at an FSU booster-club meeting following Bowden's second season at FSU. DeBeaubien, in passing, briefly told Bobby on that night four decades ago about his father Phil's battle with lung cancer.

"Three weeks later, I got a call from my parents," DeBeaubien recalled. "They said, 'Do you know who we just got off the phone with? Coach Bowden.' And then my father went on to say, 'Coach Bowden told me he was very concerned about my cancer and he would be praying for me and thinking of me moving forward.' "

DeBeaubien's voice began to crack.

"My parents took that phone call to their graves. And that's the kind of man Bobby Bowden is."

And then Bobby took the podium, gave his speech and answered every question anybody wanted to ask. I can't tell you how many famous guest speakers I've seen at quarterback clubs and touchdown clubs; speakers who will give their obligatory speech, take a couple of questions, collect their hefty honorarium check and sign a couple of autographs as they make a beeline for the exit.

Not Bobby.

When he was done answering every question, he stayed and talked to anybody who wanted to meet him. He signed every autograph and took every selfie. At nearly 90 years old with that bum hip, he stayed until the room was virtually empty. And, finally, as Bobby limped out, a member of the cleaning crew rushed up to him and asked if he, too, could get a picture.

"You betcha, boy," Bobby said with a smile splashed across his face.

Steve Gunter, the owner of the Taproom, put it best when he told Bowden at the end of the night:

"Bobby, you remind us all that while it's important to be a legendary coach, it's more important to be a humble, kind and gracious man. I am better off for having met you."

You betcha, boy.

You betcha.