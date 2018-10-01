See what pro golfer Natalie Gulbis of Sacramento said about Tiger Woods, and watch trick shot artist do her thing
Natalie Gulbis, an LPGA tournament champion and Sacramento native, says Tiger Woods’ successful comeback from injuries has been an inspiration to her. And see trick shot artist Tania Tare perform at the Winchester Golf Club event.
Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry hopped into Lake Tahoe after losing a bet to father Dell Curry in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Steve Young, Alex Smith and current kicker Robbie Gould teed off to begin the second round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.
Keith Mccue got up at 5 a.m. on a recent morning to get the golf course ready for the day and got to see two bears on one of the holes playing different sport - wrestling. The video was taken at Sierra Star Golf Course in Mammoth Lakes.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
From 2017: Justin Timberlake holds Logan James Hood at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada while Steph Curry sings a song from The Lion King. The baby's father, Michael Hood is a Roseville resident.
At an age when fitting in is typically the top priority, Noor Ahmed determined honoring her faith was more important. "No one seemed to notice," she said. "No one seemed to care. I was just the same kid. I was just Noor. It was the best response."
Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river st
