Bryce Miller: ‘Fun Phil’ Mickelson dives into social media while helping San Diego kids

Phil is fun. Or Phil is more fun. Or Phil is fun, for Phil.

No matter your measure or metric, Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson has embraced social media in ways that cause real, honest-to-giggling-goodness smiles to light his face.

This brave electronic leap has led the 49-year-old with countless golfing mountains scaled to go topless, tell hilarious stories (trust us) about public defecation, creatively needle Tiger Woods, offer random dating advice and so much more.

Everyone knows Lefty owns the rarest of golf skills with 44 PGA Tour wins, including the Masters three times, the British Open and the PGA Championship. The only names in front of him in all-time victories, a who's-who: Snead, Woods, Nicklaus, Hogan, Palmer, Nelson, Casper and Hagen.

The sport waited and waited and waited, though, for Mickelson to be relatable and for that cautious, protective out layer to melt away a bit.

Thank you, Twitter. Thank you, Fun Phil.

"I did not understand the power and impact that social media can have," Mickelson said when asked the "whys" behind his Wi-Fi avalanche. "It's been this great way to connect with fans, supporters of the game, interact with them and have fun."

Mickelson was connecting again Thursday at Colina Park Golf Course during a clinic for the Pro Kids 5/8 First Tee of San Diego program that helps "underserved youth excel in life by promoting character development, life skills, and values through education and the game of golf."

First, he shared short-game tips. Then he competed with three kids in a pin-hunting contest on a 65-yard par-3. When it was over, Mickelson asked the throng to huddle around as he snapped off a couple of selfies for his account that now attracts more than 445,000 followers.

Because, of course. This Phil is ready to collect birdies ... along with likes and retweets.

"I didn't realize until recently, what a powerful tool it is," he said.

This is Mickelson at his most gregarious and, dare we dream, unguarded. If a pop psychologist weighed in, he or she might guess that at 49 with so much success sitting in the literal and figurative bank, a switch went off.

Time to enjoy this ... finally and fully.

Mickelson began producing videos in June labeled "Phireside with Phil." In the very first one, he told the story of a delayed finish at the Memorial Tournament. As they approached a green the next morning, they saw a Tour official cutting a fresh hole location. Mickelson yelled, the story goes, to inform him the group had not officially finished the round – and required the same target played by others.

Despite multiple pleas of, "We're not done!" the official continued to cut away.

Finally, a grinning Mickelson explained ... "He stands up in disgust and puts his hands on his hips and says, 'Someone took a (paraphrasing for Mickelson here, 'bathroom break.') (I say) 'Very well then. Carry on.' "

When a person on the social media platform directed a message to Mickelson with a quick, "What are you up to Phil?" the player responded "200 to 205." The random poster replied, "Just got dad joked by Phil Mickelson. Touche Phil. Touche."

Another person mentioned he had been "friend-zoned" by someone he wanted to date. The man offered his plan to text her his real feelings, adding an image of Doug Flutie's iconic Hail Mary pass for Boston College against Miami.

Stay safe and hidden in the social media weeds? Nah. Not this Phil.

"Noooooo!" Mickelson tweeted. "Take her to a suspenseful movie, hold her hand during scary parts. Physiological response is same for fear and arousal. She will displace fear for attraction towards you. Back in the game. You're welcome."

Dating advice?

"I might have overshot a little on that one," said Mickelson, with a wide smile. "But yet everything I said was physiologically valid."

Mickelson has thrown himself into the internet mosh pit to the delight of thousands and thousands around the game.

He "invited" Tiger Woods to be his guest on a "Phireside" episode, talking to an electronic tablet showing a still image of his longtime rival. He deadpanned about lobbying for Woods to join him in golf's hall when he becomes eligible ("He should be in, no problem"). He uncoiled a story about a perceived dinner snub involving former NFL quarterback Tony Romo that might draw a sideways glance, flipping the screen with his finger to reveal a different pic of a scowling Woods.

That hardly means Mickelson has lost focus.

A nearly yearlong campaign to reshape his body has put himself in the best physical condition in years. The regimen – a self-described cocktail of strength training, exercise and biomechanical studies – added a stunning "6 to 7 mph" of clubhead speed.

That doesn't happen in your 40s. That really doesn't happen on the brink of 50.

"I've put a lot of time and effort into it," Mickelson said. "It's not like it just happened overnight. Nine to 12 months of hard work, then overnight I was 6 to 7 mph faster.

"There are things in the game you can do with speed that you cannot do without it. There's no substitute in the game of golf for speed. Being able to fly the ball 315, 320 when I need to allows me to attack golf courses, which is the way I like to play."

These days, he also likes to play the online game.

Mickelson uses recovery time after workouts to check in with followers. In one post, the newly shaped Mickelson sat shirtless poolside. Asked if that moment of public courage spoke the loudest about his new health regimen, Mickelson uncorked another one of the fresh, welcome smiles.

"Well, it's been 48 years since I've felt comfortable taking a shirt off, but I'm very confident doing it now," he said. "Probably more than I should."

Is Fun Phil here to stay?

We can only hope.

Mickelson and his wife, Amy, continue to support the Pro Kids 5/8 First Tee of San Diego program – most recently with two of Phil's pinpoint swings.

Mickelson hosted a chipping clinic Thursday before challenging three young players to a pin-seeking contest. When a woman in the crowd offered $1,000 to the program for each shot within a circle drawn around the hole, the player showed why he's on the PGA Tour.

Two of his three attempts landed within in the circle, including a shot that nearly found the bottom of the cup. When another audience member matched the money offer, Mickelson's pair of darts raised $4,000 for the program.

"My favorite thing about Pro Kids is, everything is earned," Mickelson said. "Here are no handouts. There's a points system and you're rewarded on your grades, your support of others, your golf game, all areas."

Mickelson worked as an 8-year-old at Mission Trails, then Navajo Canyon, before moving to the current Riverwalk Golf Club.

"I can't think of a better place to grow up as a kid than on a golf course. Your taught so many values," he said.

Mickelson will speak at the Pro Kids' biggest annual fund-raiser, this year celebrating the 25th year of the organization. To find out how to support the Sept. 7 event at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, visit: thefirstteesandiego.org, then click on "events" and "celebrates."