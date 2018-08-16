Inderkum’s Isaah Crocker catches the ball for a touchdown against Elk Grove on Aug. 25, 2017.
Inderkum’s Isaah Crocker catches the ball for a touchdown against Elk Grove on Aug. 25, 2017. Brian Baer Sacramento Bee file
Inderkum’s Isaah Crocker catches the ball for a touchdown against Elk Grove on Aug. 25, 2017. Brian Baer Sacramento Bee file

High School Sports

How to report high school football, other sports scores to The Bee using ScoreStream

The Sacramento Bee

August 16, 2018 03:10 PM

The Sacramento Bee is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on SacBee.com from high school football games across The Bee’s coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.

Coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores throughout the game using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to increase the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.

Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  