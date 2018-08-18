Who made the best play of opening week? Watch the top highlights

Capital Christian and Union Mine high schools held a tribute on Friday, Aug. 10, for Hope Bist, a Union Mine student who died in a car crash in May. Her father Chic Bist coaches football at Union Mine, and her boyfriend plays for Capital Christian.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
A spring break getaway for Nevada Union High School football players and family turned tragic when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a car, killing two of the three passengers. Dawson Fay was the survivor.