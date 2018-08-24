Folsom Bulldogs 51, Jesuit Marauders 14

Folsom Bulldogs defensive lineman Caleb Freeland (50) stops Jesuit Marauders Isaiah Rutherford (34) after a one yard gain in the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs quarterback Kaiden Bennett (1) carries the ball to the Jesuit 7-yard line before being tackled by Jesuit Marauders Akili Bonner (87) in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jackson Canaan dives in for a touchdown, the Marauders only score in the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) is pulled down by Jesuit’s Anthony Chideme-Alfaro (24) and Hunter Donelson (40) in the second quarter.
Folsom’s Joe Ngata (10) catches and carries a short pass for a Bulldog touchdown in the second quarter to give Folsom a 14-4 lead.
Jesuit Marauders quarterback Hank Harvego (14) is sacked by Parker Clayton (8) in the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) catches a seven yard touchdown pass while defended by Jesuit Marauders Spencer Vigil (11) in the second quarter.
The sun sets over the west bleachers at Folsom High.
