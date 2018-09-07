Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack vs. Monterey Trail Mustangs

Consumnes Oaks Wolfpack’s Jacob Trach (13) runs 71 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cosumnes Oaks and Monterey Trail high school football game in Elk Grove on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Zach Larrier (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Eli Mirza (11) gains 38 yards before being brought down by Consumnes Oaks’ Branden Jennings (2) in the second quarter.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Andre Crump (18) catches a ball and runs for a 48 yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Zach Larrier (17) throws to teammate Andre Crump (18) for a 48 yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Zach Larrier (17) carries for a 11 yard gain before being tackled by Consumnes Oaks Wolfpack’s Isaiah Byars (8) in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail Mustangs’ Jehiel Budgett (14) runs for a first down before being brought down by Consumnes Oaks Wolfpack’s Elijah King (9) in the first quarter.
Consumnes Oaks’ Keyon Foreman brown (kb) (20) gets past Monterey Trail’s Germaine Spearman (47) before making his cut up field in the first quarter.
