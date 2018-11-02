Downey Knights 57, Grant Pacers 27

Grant Pacers Tyler Bohannon (5) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Downey High School Knights Lawrence Harris (3) during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, walks into the stadium named after him before the Grant Pacers host the Downey High School Knights, in the first round CIF playoff game, Friday Nov 2, 2018.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Lontrel Powell (16) fires up his team before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) runs for a touchdown to trail 41-13 during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, listens to the National Anthem before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Xavier Johnson (11) looks to passes the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Downey High School Knights Calvin Lackey (9) sacks Grant Pacers Xavier Johnson (11) during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Xavier Johnson (11) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Grant Pacersdefens tackles Downey High School Knights Robert Rivera (25) during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Keionn Palmer (6) tackles Downey High School Knights Robert Rivera (25) as he runs for a touchdown to lead 21-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini yells to his team during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Deshon Colvin (4) runs for a touchdown to trail 21-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) sits on the sideline during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Deshon Colvin (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Keionn Palmer (6) runs to block the extra point during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Akil Sohan (8) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Tyler Bohannon (5) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Downey High School Knights Lawrence Harris (3) during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Downey High School Knights Lawrence Harris (3) tackles Grant Pacers Deshon Colvin (4) after his long pass reception to set up a touchdown during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, talks to his team after their loss to Downey High School Knights.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini talks to his team after their loss to Downey High School Knights, in the first round CIF playoff game, Friday Nov 2, 2018.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers come off the field before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant Pacers Ronyea Jackson (54) sings inside the locker room before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee