River Valley Falcons 40, Sac High Dragons 14

Falcons Jeremiah Branham (8) is stopped for a two yard loss by Dragons linebacker Corey Jordan (32) in the second quarter of the high school football playoff game between River Valley and Sacramento High on Friday night, November 2, 2018 at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons Evan Strickland (5) runs for 25 yards in the second quarter.
Falcons Evan Strickland (5) and Dragons Ernest Johnson (20) dive after a fumble in the second quarter.
Falcons Niko Tejada (27) drags Dragons Walter Bridgers III (59) three yards for the Falcons’ second touchdown.
Dragons Javon Felton (C) (26) knocks down a pass intended for Falcons running back Rex Baker (14).
Falcons quarterback Dawson McPeak (12) throws a pass in the second quarter.
Falcons quarterback Dawson McPeak (12) signals touchdown as running back Rex Baker (14) runs for a score.
Falcons running back Rex Baker (14) follows lead blocker Falcons Niko Tejada (27) as he runs for a touchdown.
Falcons head coach Dave Humphers watches the game in the fourth quarter.
Falcons Evan Strickland (5) embraces teammate Johnny Murguia (7) in the final minutes.
Falcons wide receiver Diego Early (2) joins in the hugs with teammates Evan Strickland (5) and Johnny Murguia (7).
Dragons Izaiah Stephenson (18) drops a pass while being defended by Falcons Edson Leon (25) in the first quarter.
Falcons Niko Tejada (27) breaks the tackle of Dragons Ernest Johnson (20) to score a 9 yard touchdown.
Dragons Mychal Williams (C) (8) is brought down by Falcons Niko Tejada (27) after a 25 yard pass and run.
Falcons head coach Dave Humphers talks with his team during a timeout.
Dragons Walter Bridgers III (59) before the game.
