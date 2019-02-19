GALLERY: St. Mary’s 51, McClatchy 37

St. Mary’s Anna Blount (15) wrestles the rebound from McClatchy’s Samaya Beatty (11) in the first half of the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
St. Mary’s Anna Blount (15) has her pass stolen by McClatchy’s Jenna Waki (20) in the first half of the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
St. Mary’s guard Jada Moss (14) reacts to the McClatchy fans in the first half of the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
McClatchy’s Kamryn Hall (22) is pressed by St. Mary’s guards Arianna Webb (42) and Jada Moss (14) before losing the ball in the first half of the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and the visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
McClatchy’s Nia Lowery (15) has her shot blocked by St. Mary’s guard Jada Moss (14) in the first half of the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
McClatchy’s Saray White (24) has her shot blocked by St. Mary’s guard Jada Moss (14) as she is defended by forward Amaya Oliver (10) in the girls basketball playoff game between the Lions and the visiting Rams of Stockton on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2019 in Sacramento.
