Prep baseball and softball playoffs ready to resume Monday. Who are the star players?

Vacaville rolled to a state title in 2018 and the Bulldogs are looking formidable again this year. Sacramento Bee file

In a matter of days, it’ll be all over.

Turn in the gear, hug it all out, season complete, bring on summer.

The Sac-Joaquin Section baseball and softball playoffs are fast coming to a close, inbetween raindrops and unseasonably cool conditions.

Baseball will crown section winners in seven divisions on Memorial Day at various sites. The tournaments, which started in the mid-1970s , resumes Monday with double-elimination play. The softball section postseason started in 1976. The sport finishes its whirlwind spring, and often sopping wet season, on Friday at the Arnaiz Complex in Stockton on various fields.

Those tournaments also resume Monday and will be double-elimination.

And then it’s done. There has been discussion among the 10 sections that make up the California Insterscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, of expanding the postseason to the Northern California regional and state levels. But at this rate, the seasons wouldn’t end until well after graduations.

Baseball

The Division I final four is at Sacramento City College. Defending champion and top-seeded Vacaville has never been more formidable, roaring along at a school-record best 28-2 behind a pitching staff that has a 1.80 ERA, headed by Brandon Chalk, who is 9-0, and Carson Hawkins, who is 6-1.

The Bulldogs play 12th-seeded McClatchy at 4 p.m. Monday. The Lions are led by Metro League MVP Theo Dopkins (.426 average, 21 RBI, 7-2 pitching record). McClatchy is coming off wins of 4-3 and 2-1 over Davis and Gregori, respectively.

Dopkins struck out 10 against Davis and had the walk-off sacrifice fly to eliminate Gregori.

The 7 p.m. contest at Sac City features second-seeded and tradition-rich Jesuit and its stout pitching staff and upstart Folsom, seeded third and enjoying its finest D-I season after section-title success in 1985, ‘89, ‘99 and 2002 in other divisions.

Jesuit’s staff includes standout pitcher Carter Benbrook, who also swings a good bat. His two-run double to go with three scoreless pitching innings to eliminate Turlock on Thursday. Jesuit and five-time section championship winning coach Joe Potulny is on a 10-game winnng streak.

Folsom has won 15 of 16 and is 11-2 in one-run games, none more dramatic than Friday’s 5-4 win over Franklin. Coach Aaron Agnew’s team is led by football star C.J. Hutton, an outfielder, batting .425, and pitchers Jacob Lynch (6-0), Tyler Agnew (5-1), Tyson Dewall (3-1) and Lakeal Morris (3-0).

Oakmont rolls on as the D-II top seed heading into that final four bracket at American River College, having won eight consecutive games. The run includes eliminating 11-time section champion Elk Grove 5-2 behind ace TJ Nichols, who drove in three and struck out eight. Carson Blatnick has also produced a big season.

Del Campo is the defending D-II champion and is paced by Mason Poisson, who beat Granite Bay with a late home run, and Hudson Kayler, who shut out Granite Bay 1-0.

Woodcreek eliminated Rocklin 3-2 when Ryan Harvey recorded the final three outs with two outfield catches and by throwing out the tying run at the plate to end the game.

Ponderosa is a threat in D-III, Casa Roble in D-IV and Colfax in D-V as the defending champion with a 19-game winning streak behind ace Alex Weir.

Softball

Whitney has played the role of top seed in D-I and seeks its first championship, opening against defending champion Tracy on Monday. The top-seeded Wildcats have won 10 consecutive games.

They are led by sisters Makenzie and Mazie Macfarlane and unsung players such as team home run leader Montanah Hermosillo.

No. 6-seeded Folsom is also rolling, having eliminated eight-time section champion Sheldon. Freshman ace Emma Falen struck out 19 in a no-hitter to bounce McClatchy.

Second-seeded Elk Grove is led by ace Ava Hand, who has struck out 11 in two one-run playoff wins.

In D-II, No. 13 seed Ponderosa has eliminated higher seeds Roseville and Vista del Lago.

Yuba City is led by Nevada-bound ace Blake Croft, who has allowed three hits and struck out 22 in two playoff shutouts victories.

Second-seeded Del Oro has been led in the playoffs by Katelyn Oldwin, who has struck out 11 in two games. In D-III, second-seeded Del Campo has won 17 of 18 games behind leaders Maddy Braz, Sammie Luckie and Skylar Mitchell.

For complete brackets: cifsjs.org

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Baseball





Division l

Monday at Sacramento City College





No. 1 Vacaville vs No. 12 McClatchy, 4 p.m.





No.3 Folsom vs No. 2 Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Division ll

Monday at American River College

No. 1 Oakmont vs No. 5 Bella Vista, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Del Campo vs No. 2 Woodcreek, 7 p.m.

Division lll

Monday at University of the Pacific

No. 1 Buhach Colony vs No. 5 Oakdale, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Atwater vs No. 10 Ponderosa, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Monday at Zupo Field

No. 1 Los Banos vs No. 4 Central Catholic, 4 p.m.





No. 6 Livingston vs No. 2 Casa Roble, 7 p.m.

Division V

Tuesday at Zupo Field

No. 5 Bear River vs No. 3 Hughson, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Argonaut vs No. 2 Colfax, 7 p.m.

Division Vl

Monday at Stagg High School

No. 5 Waterford vs No. 2 Mariposa/No.3 Golden Sierra, 4 p.m.





No. 1 Ripon Christian vs No. No. 2 Mariposa/No.3 Golden Sierra, 7 p.m.

Division Vll

Tuesday at site TBA

No.1 Alpha Charter vs No. 3 Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Woodland Christian vs No. 4 Turlock Christian, 4 p.m.









Softball

All games at Arnaiz Complex, Stockton

Division l

Monday

No. 1 Whitney vs No. 4 Tracy, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Elk Grove vs No. 6 Folsom, 3 p.m.

Division ll

Monday

No. 9 Vacaville vs No. 13 Ponderosa, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Yuba City vs No. 2 Del Oro, 5 p.m.

Division lll

Monday

No. 1 Oakdale vs No. 4 Vanden, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Golden Valley vs No. 2 Del Campo, 5 p.m.





Division IV





Monday

No. 1 Ripon vs No. 5 Liberty Ranch, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Casa Roble vs No. 2 Calaveras, 3 p.m.

Division V - Monday

Tuesday

No. 2 Linden vs No. 4 Waterford, 7:15 p.m.

Division Vl

Monday

No. 5 Argonaut vs No. 2 Ripon Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Division Vll

Monday

No. 4 Vacaville Christian vs No. 2 Foresthill, 7:15 p.m.