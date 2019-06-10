The Bee’s Final Top 20 Baseball Rankings

Baseball coach Paul Martinez, left, has built another winner, this time at Oakmont High School, ranked No. 4 this week by The Bee. The Vikings are rolling at 16-2, including a recent win over Placer under the lights at James Field in Auburn. Courtesy

So, what do we know?

A little, but not a lot, especially when it comes to putting together preseason high school rankings.

Formulating the top area baseball teams before the season’s first pitch is equally parts returning talent, projection and sheer guesswork.

Franklin was our preseason No. 1, followed by Jesuit. Oakmont was not in the initial rankings but finished as No. 1 after winning its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship in 19 seasons

Jesuit finished ranked second after falling to Section overall No. 1 Vacaville in the Division I finals.

It’s the first time since Oakmont opened in Roseville in 1965 that the Vikings finished top-ranked in baseball by The Bee, a credit to coach Paul Martinez, who made history in becoming the first section coach to win a Section crown at three different schools (San Juan and Del Campo).

“We had a great season, and it’s a credit to the team, the players and assistant coaches,” Martinez said

1. Oakmont 30-3



2. Jesuit 23-11



3. Folsom 25-6



4. Franklin 20-8



5. Del Campo 21-12-1



6. McClatchy 22-9



7. Davis 18-11



8. Ponderosa 18-15



9. Woodcreek 21-9



10. Bella Vista 23-7-1



11. Capital Christian 18-9



12. Pleasant Grove 15-14



13. Oak Ridge 14-12



14. Winters 24-4



15. Colfax 26-7



16. Christian Brothers 16-12



17. Rio Americano 20-10



18. Woodland 18-7



19. Casa Roble 21-8



20. Laguna Creek 16-12





- Joe Davidson

How the teams were selected: The Bee’s baseball and softball All-Metro teams were picked by media members Joe Davidson, Pete Dufour and Cameron Salerno, based on observation, coaching input and with extra emphasis on team playoff success.