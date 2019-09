High School Sports Awesome highlights from Granite Bay vs. Jesuit in high school football action September 09, 2019 12:29 PM

Dillon Hamilton’s three total touchdowns, including strikes of 9 and 28 yards to Cobe Weeks, and a stellar defensive effort powered the No. 6 Grizzlies past No. 8 Jesuit 24-0 in a nonleague game in Placer County on September 6, 2019.