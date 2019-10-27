Sac-Joaquin Section Volleyball playoffs start Monday, who are the top teams and players?

St. Francis fans cheer as their top-ranked team beat No. 5 Christian Brothers on Tuesday.

St. Francis High School, The Bee’s top-ranked volleyball team all but one week of the season, earned the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs that start Monday.

The Troubadours finished the regular season 32-2 and both losses came to non-Sacramento area opponents. They are the favorites to take the Division I championship. All championship sites are yet to be determined but will be played Nov. 9.

St. Francis has won 12 section championships under longtime coach Alynn Wright. The team has firepower with front-row players Alexa Edwards, Chloe Henning, Ashley Magley and Lauren Patella. Air Force commit Ellie Eichhorn has been the go-to setter for Wright. They will open up Tuesday with the play-in game between No. 16 Monterey Trail and No. 17 Enochs.

Rocklin earned the No. 2 seed in D-l and finished the regular season 23-11 overall. The Thunder’s 9-1 league record was good enough for the school’s second Sierra Foothill League title in a row.

Rocklin has won four section titles under coach Dave Muscarella. He has some star hitters of his own with Kennedy Crane, Allison Mick, Ivana Erlandsen, Georgia Remmers and Alexa Watts. However, defense could decide close games. Rocklin has defensive specialist Allie Hyde and libero Lulu Leppek to dig up anything hit at them.

Other teams from the SFL in D-l include the defending section champion, Oak Ridge, which earned the No. 3 seed. The Trojans are led by Kylie Kirtlan, Nora Abou-Taleb, Devon Laing and sisters Kealani and Claire Kuykendall.

The D-l bracket is also filled with Delta League powers. Haley Burdo, Ramonni Cook, Jahniya Jackson and Ella Nerli have been key for Cosumnes Oaks, which earned the No. 5 seed and will take on SFL foe No. 12 Folsom, led by 6-foot-4 middle and BYU commit Allie Hakes.

Pleasant Grove, which finished in third place in the Delta League, was awarded the No. 6 seed and is paced by Sophie Snobar, Savannah Risley and twins Jade and Vivian Light.

In D-II, Del Oro earned the No. 2 seed, while Lincoln, which won its first league championship since 1975 under first-year head coach Jeff Deter, got the No. 3 seed. They played earlier in the season, with the Golden Eagles winning in five sets. Deter’s freshman daughter, Jordyn runs the offense at setter. The Zebras also have standout sophomore Morgan Colyer leading the way.

Other teams in the D-ll bracket include the Monticello Empire League champion Vacaville, which got the No. 4 seed thanks to strong play by captains Camille Rivers, Sam Wasielewski and Tiana Zamora.

No. 5 Whitney will open with No. 12 Vista Del Lago. That game will not lack offense with Whitney’s Maddy Miller and Kendall Gimenez and Vista’s Maddie Boerstra and Jaydn Shaw leading the way.

Defending D-ll champion Ponderosa, led by Harlie Hunton ,will have to travel to No. 8 Buhach Colony in the opening round. No. 7 Rio Americano has a “Big 3” made up of Paige Gwaltney, Annabelle Thalken and Kira Givans, who all had over 300 kills. They will host No. 10 Oakmont in the opening round.

D-lll is headlined by Nevada Union, which earned the No. 1 seed. Louisiana Tech commit Faith Menary leads the team in kills with 545. Emerson Dunbar, Kailee McLaughlin, Kayda Kinch and Kendall Hughes have all been vital to the offense.

Capital Athletic League champion Christian Brothers finished the season 25-8 overall and 12-0 in league play. The school owns 10 Sac-Joaquin Section blue banners, which is fifth-most overall. The last time Christian Brothers won a section championship was in 2016 versus Sonora.

In all four years at Christian Brothers, coach James Todd has led his team to a league title. He will rely on Sophie Overstreet, Gigi Hurley, Lily Patock and Sydney Durana to bring home another one.

Pioneer Valley League champion Colfax, earned the No. 1 seed in D-V. They have been led by multisport athlete Grace Bliss.

For full brackets, visit http://cifsjs.org/sports/wvball/playoffs