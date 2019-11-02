Hans boosts Hillmen as Placer wins eighth consecutive league championship as regular season concludes

After being pushed around and trailing by a touchdown through the first two quarters Friday night in Auburn, No. 13 Placer went back to basics against No. 18 Lincoln in a key Foothill Valley League showdown.

Behind some timely defense and their thunder and lightning senior running attack of Hans Grassmann and Jesse Whigam, the Hillmen scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to post a 35-21 win in front of a packed house at Placer High to conclude the regular season..

The victory gave the Hillmen (8-2, 5-0) the outright FVL title and extended their string of league championships to eight straight under veteran coach Joey Montoya.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Grassmann rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and the 5-6, 175-pound Whigam added 110 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in orchestrating the Hillmen’s vaunted Wing-T to near perfection.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Placer, which came into the game averaging 305 total rushing yards and finished with 307, scored on long, clock-chewing drives of 63, 77, and 76 yards in the second half. The defense also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass to stop two Lincoln (5-5, 2-3) drives deep in Hillmen territory.

Lincoln had most of the offensive fireworks in the first half. The Fighting Zebras gained 217 total yards behind quarterback JT Willis and running backs Cache Peach and Seth Sampson while their defense, anchored by middle linebacker Colby Green, limited Placer to 104 yards in building a 21-14 lead. Willis finished with 254 yards passing and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sampson. Peach rushed for two touchdowns.

Grassmann scored on runs of 14 and 1 yards; Whigam had a 7-yard touchdown and Dylan Logelin and Logan Groth also had touchdown runs for the Hillmen. Placer is expected to be a high seed in Division III for the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Pairings will be announced Sunday.

No. 1 Folsom 62, No. 8 Del Oro 21 in Folsom – Jake Reithmeier completed 12 of 22 passes for 299 yards and six touchdowns; C.J. Hutton had four catches – all touchdowns – for 174 yards and Elijhad Badger had seven catches for 156 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0) overwhelmed the Golden Eagles (6-4, 3-3) on Senior Night and completed their sixth consecutive unbeaten Sierra Foothill League season since joining the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top league in 2014.

No. 2 Inderkum 21, Roseville 14 in Roseville – Aaron Lester returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown and Amani Pressley and Sean Switzer also recovered fumbles as Inderkum (10-0, 6-0) held off Roseville (6-4, 4-2) to secure the outright Capital Valley Conference title and complete their third consecutive unbeaten regular season. Inderkum led 21-7 at the half but the Tigers closed to within seven points on a 50-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

No. 3 Oak Ridge 30, No. 10 Elk Grove 21 in Elk Grove – Avant Jacobs returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mujahid Samad to rally the Trojans (8-2) over the Thundering Herd (6-4) in the nonleague contest. Hunter Hall’s 85-yard rushing touchdown put Elk Grove ahead 21-17 early in the third quarter, before Jacobs responded with his kickoff return touchdown.

No. 4 Capital Christian 21, No. 14 Vista del Lago 7 in Rosemont – Isaiah Bass returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown and Capital Christian intercepted two passes late in the fourth quarter to lift the Cougars (8-2, 6-0) over the Eagles (8-2, 5-1) in the Capital Athletic League title showdown.

No. 7 Davis 27, No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks 14 in Elk Grove – Taylor Vaughn rushed for three touchdowns; Luke Carrell and Joey Asta combined for a 55-yard touchdown pass play and Brennen and Donovan Garvin each intercepted passes as the Blue Devils (9-1, 5-1) topped the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2) for the Delta League title.

No. 6 Monterey Trail 57, McClatchy 0 at Monterey Trail HS – Prophet Brown and Chris Lands each rushed for two touchdowns, Viktor Timonin threw two touchdown passes and Kevin Adams Jr. caught two touchdown passes as the Mustangs (9-1, 5-0) belted the Lions (0-10, 0-5) to complete an unbeaten Metro League campaign

No. 9 Rocklin 22, No. 17 Granite Bay 7 in Rocklin – Richie Watts, Nolan O’Harran and Chris Lutz rushed for touchdowns and the Thunder (7-3, 4-2) defense held the Grizzlies (4-6, 2-4) scoreless until less than a minute remained in the Sierra Foothill League game.

No. 11 Vacaville 34, Wood 6 in Vacaville – Myron Amey returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Geremiah Brown returned a fumble 55 yards for a score as the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0) topped the Wildcats (4-6, 3-2) and claimed the outright Monticello Empire League title.

No. 12 Center 50, Colfax 0 in Antelope – Michael Wortham ran for a 15-yard touchdown and threw three touchdown passes, two to Latrell Harris; Brandon Fernandes had a 43-yard touchdown catch and returned an interception 49 yards for a score and the Cougars (10-0, 5-0) produced five first half turnovers in crushing the Falcons (7-3, 4-1) in the Pioneer Valley League title showdown. Xavier Duran, Orion Bryant and Adam Armienta also had interceptions and Legend Young ran for 40- and 10-yard touchdowns as Center enjoyed its first unbeaten football regular season in school history.

No. 18 Whitney 42, Grant 7 in Del Paso Heights – The Wildcats (4-6, 2-4) jumped to a 28-0 lead, then Eli Brickhandler and Dom Spence combined for a touchdown catch and Nick Miller rushed for a touchdown in beating the Pacers (1-9, 0-6) in the Sierra Foothill League.

No. 19 Rio Linda 42, Nevada Union 0 in Rio Linda – Cameron Skattebo rushed for 148 yards and scored touchdowns of 75, 20 and 1 yards; Lashawn Collins and Jamone Gates added for 44- and 22-yard touchdowns and Abraham Banks tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Elian Morales for the defending CIF 5-AA state champion Knights (8-2, 4-1) against the Miners (5-5, 1-4) in the Foothill Valley League.

No. 20 Casa Roble 43, Mesa Verde 3 in Orangevale – Dylan Overstreet rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 9 carries and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score; Marciano Huston completed 10 of 20 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to Greg Zane, who had three catches for 164 yards, as the Rams (7-3, 5-0) beat the Mavericks (5-4, 2-3) to repeat as Golden Empire League champs.

Del Campo 34, Bella Vista 13 at Bella Vista HS – The Cougars (4-6) built a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter in besting the Broncos (0-10) in the annual battle for Fair Oaks bragging rights.

Christian Brothers 41, Sacramento 12 at Hughes Stadium – Jacob Stewart rushed for two touchdowns; Reed Mercer, Kenneth Garrett and Justin Douglas had rushing touchdowns and freshman Jared Wiley grabbed a 45-yard touchdown catch to lift the Falcons (7-3, 4-2) over the Dragons (2-8, 1-5) in the Capital Athletic League.

Yuba City 42, Woodcreek 3 in Roseville – Behind the rushing of Takeshi Faupula and interceptions by Maddux Bebout and Luke Afato, the Honkers (6-4, 4-2) dispatched the Timberwolves (2-8, 1-5) in the Capital Valley Conference finale.

Franklin 35, Sheldon 0 at Sheldon HS – Josiah Allen rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and also blocked a field goal; Regan Fonbuena had 102 yards rushing on 15 carries and Michael Hardy caught two passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Wildcats (4-6, 2-4) beat the Huskies (2-8, 0-6) in the Delta League. Cameron Randall had an interception and fumble recovery for Franklin.

Ponderosa 35, Oakmont 7 in Shingle Springs – Ty Uber ran for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to Joshua Callaway, Jason Gelein and Max Slivick and Joe Gauthier rushed for a 65-yard touchdown to lead the Bruins (5-5, 2-3) over the Vikings (6-4, 1-4) in the Foothill Valley League.

Laguna Creek 38, River City 35 at Cosumnes River College – Tyrel Brown rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to David Wood and Wood scored the winning touchdown on a 57-yard punt return as the Cardinals (7-3, 4-1) rallied past the Raiders (4-6, 3-2) in the Metro League.

Johnson 44, Natomas 0 at Hiram Johnson HS – The Warriors (8-2, 4-0), enjoying their best season in years, throttled the Nighthawks (2-8, 2-2) to finish unbeaten in the Greater Sacramento League.

Valley 14, Cordova 12 in Rancho Cordova – The Vikings (4-6, 3-1) drove 90 yards to score the tying touchdown with less than a minute to play, then made the two-point conversion to beat the Lancers (1-9, 1-3) in the Greater Sacramento League.

Bear River 31, Marysville 6 in Lake of the Pines – Sophomore Jaime Vargas rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns and senior star Tre Maronic, back after missing a month with a collarbone injury, returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in the Bruins’ (7-3, 2-3) Pioneer Valley win over the Indians (3-7, 1-4). Sophomore Ryder Kiggins also rushed for more than 100 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run for Bear River.

Woodland Christian 56, Western Sierra Academy 30 in Roseville – Isaiah Gutierrez and Anthony Uribes each rushed for two touchdowns as the Cardinals (8-2, 5-0) jumped to a 42-6 halftime lead en route to the Sacramento Metro Athletic League win over the Wolves (4-6, 3-2) at Mahany Park in Roseville. Skyler Mauricio and Chris Delaloye each had a passing and rushing touchdown for Western Sierra Academy.

Golden Sierra 50, San Juan 12 in Citrus Heights – The Grizzlies (8-2, 5-0) jumped to a 20-6 first quarter lead and went on to top the Spartans (2-8, 0-5) and complete an unbeaten Sierra Delta League season.

Bradshaw Christian 34, Rosemont 13 in South Sacramento – Nate Grant rushed for four touchdowns; Nick Wells intercepted two passes and David Carr completed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Patterson in leading the Pride (8-2, 5-0) to the Sierra Valley Conference outright title. Kyle Masterson threw 71- and 40-yard touchdown passes to Marco Brodnax for Rosemont (8-2, 3-2).

Liberty Ranch 35, Galt 28 at Galt HS – Aiden Carr rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hopkins and Isiah Ricci and Jordan Besabe had rushing touchdowns as the Hawks (5-5, 3-2) held off the Warriors (4-6, 0-5) in the Sierra Valley Conference rivalry game. Robert Bulahan threw touchdown passes to Isaac Madrigal and Marcelo Lopez, and Kenny Tran and Zachary Cirac had rushing touchdowns for Galt.

Union Mine 27, El Dorado 20 in El Dorado – The Diamondbacks (6-4, 3-2) had a 27-7 lead through three quarters before the Cougars (3-7, 1-4) made the Sierra Valley Conference game respectable with 13 fourth quarter points.

East Nicolaus 47, Williams 0 in Williams – Gavin McAuliff rushed for three touchdowns and threw an 89-yard scoring strike to David Earhart and Earhart also had an interception as the Spartans (8-1, 4-0) beat the Yellowjackets (4-5, 1-3) in a Northern Section Mid-Valley League game.

Winters 24, Durham 0 in Winters – Carson Lowrie rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also passed for 73 yards, Aiden Cruz rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries and Tony Garcia rushed for two touchdowns in leading the Warriors (3-6, 3-2) over the Trojans (2-7, 1-4) in a Northern Section Sacramento Valley League contest.