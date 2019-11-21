The Bee’s Prep of the Week: Austin Amador, Capital Christian

Austin Amador hasn’t put up Madden-like video game statistics, but he hasn’t had to, either.

The senior quarterback and team captain for Capital Christian High School has smoothly led a balanced offense, and his modest numbers have helped reaped the numbers coaches care about most: victories.

After passing for a touchdown and running for one to key a 27-17 win over Antelope, Amador has the top-seeded Cougars (9-2) back in a section Division III semifinal.

Amador earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through fan voting after completing 6 of 7 passes for 132 yards and rushing for a modest 24 yards in the Antelope effort. For the season, Amador has passed for 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns while he keeps defenses honest as Capital Christian features one of the section’s top 1-2 running back attacks in Isaiah Bass and Zeke Burnett.

Capital Christian hosts fourth-seeded Manteca (9-2) on Friday.