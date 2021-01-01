Prep sports notes: Shaq Thomson gives back, Ngata and Chriss out, Dever death

Clemson’s Joseph Ngata has roots in Folsom. AP

Shaq Thompson is long removed from Grant High School, but the school and coaches he competed for remain fixed in his soul.

That’s home, where it started, where he rose to fame, where he was a reluctant star. The Carolina Panthers linebacker remains connected, enough so that he still gives back to his root, including his annual Shaq-A-Thon, a fundraiser of his organization’s work in Sacramento and his new home of Charlotte.

The efforts included donating new football gear to Grant, with Shaq explaining via Twitter, “Gotta make sure we take care of ‘em where it all started!! All love.”

Thompson is the Panthers’ nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, as voted on by his teammates. Thompson this holiday season has helped the Children’s Society of North Carolina and programs in Sacramento.

What stood out to me during Thompson’s stellar prep run at Grant, was his humility. He played running back and linebacker, filled in at quarterback in a pinch, and terrorized opponents with his speed and ferocity. After a game his sophomore season at Grant, a shy Thompson was hesitant to sign autographs for a group of young fans, kids of all ages who clamored around him.

Shaq’s mother, Patty Thompson, told him it was his responsibility to engage with kids who were like him not too long before, “you get out there and sign autographs, or I’ll sign them for you, and then they’ll really be disappointed!”

Shaq never stopped signing. His dear mother died died in 2019, jolting the Del Paso Heights and Grant community.

Joseph Ngata aches

Joseph Ngata expected to play a prominent role this season for Clemson as the Tigers set aim on another national championship, not relegated to sideline duty.

But nagging injuries, none worse than a stomach muscle pull, sidelined the sophomore receiver from Folsom. He missed four games entirely and managed 20 or more snaps in just two contests.

He had surgery from an abdominal strain Nov. 25 and could still get into a game, coach Dabo Swinney said.

Ngata’s work ethic wowed his Folsom coaches, same at Clemson. Said Swinney on the eve of Ngata’s freshman season, “He’s as hard a worker as I’ve ever been around, seniors included. He’s one of the most focused, one of the most committed young people I have ever seen. It’s amazing to watch him work.”

Ngata had 118 catches at Folsom for 3,682 yards and 55 touchdowns, en route to three Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships and two CIF State banners.

Marquese Chriss out

Marquese Chriss is only 23, with a lot of years left to play for play in the NBA, but this season is out. The Golden State Warriors 6-9 forward/center out of Pleasant Grove High and Washington suffered a broken ankle in a scrimmage Dec. 27.

He underwent surgery Thursday, posting his thoughts, in part, on Instagram, “I think it’s blissfully ironic that the day of my first and hopefully last surgery is (Thursday), the last day of 2020...I have faith that I’ll be more than okay.”

Chriss was a late bloomer, a starting sophomore on a state title team at Pleasant Grove who played one season at Washington. In 2016, Chriss became the fourth area product to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, joining Bill Cartwright of Elk Grove (1979), Kevin Johnson of Sacramento High (1987) and Ryan Anderson of Oak Ridge (2008). DJ Wilson of Capital Christian roots was a first-rounder in 2017.

Taylor Dever death

Taylor Dever towered during his Nevada Union High days, prompting scores of college football powers courted him in 2006.

He chose Notre Dame, where the offensive tackle became a starter, the sporting highlight of his career before NFL tryouts with the Cowboys and Chargers. Dever died last month at 31, though details have not been released.

In a social media post on Dec. 11, Notre Dame wrote in part, “Taylor was a kind and affable person. He was also a player who grinded away as a reserve for three seasons before becoming a starter in his fourth and fifth seasons. He was respected in our locker room and will be missed by many.”

David Carmichael back on board

St. Francis High School named David Carmichael as its girls varsity basketball coach. He is a man long identified with coaching and class, a calming influence in what can often be a chaotic sport.

Carmichael started coaching at Oxnard College in 1987 and had stints coaching the men and women’s teams at Sacramento City College from 1988-2012. In the past three seasons, he was an assistant at with the Christian Brothers girls, winning three section crowns, to Shandyn Foster, whom he coached and mentored at Sac City.

Carmichael’s granddaughter, Maya Curiale, is a 2019 St. Francis graduate and former Troubadours player.