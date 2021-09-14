High School Sports
Prep schedule: SFL showdowns; Upstart Lincoln against Elk Grove highlight games
One month into the high school football season and league openers loom with some intriguing nonleague matches still unfolding, including the Lincoln Zebras preparing for Elk Grove.
Lincoln is a surprise team, except within its locker room, and Elk Grove is as storied as it comes, but the Thundering Herd is 0-2 this season, had just one spring game and last won in 2019, taking the Division I Sac-Joaqun Section championship.
League openers include the Sierra Foothill, where top-ranked Folsom prepares for rival Oak Ridge. Folsom has not lost a league game since 2011 and Oak Ridge has not beaten Folsom since 2006. The SFL also features Whitney at Rocklin in the Quarry Bowl and Del Oro visiting Granite Bay.
As the Delta League schedule starts, Jesuit looks like the favorite, and the Marauders host Pleasant Grove on Saturday afternoon.
The Capital Athletic League includes contenders and Bee-ranked teams in Capital Christian, Christian Brothers, Sacramento and Vista del Lago. Capital Christian hosts Vista on Friday and CB visits Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.
This week’s schedule
All games start between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:
Valley Christian at Harbor, 5 p.m.
Rosemont at Amador
Whitney at Rocklin
Oak Ridge at Folsom
Justin-Siena at Bear River
Oakmont at Casa Roble
Highlands at San Juan
Del Oro at Granite Bay
Delta Charter at Delta
Rio Americano at El Camino
Elk Grove at Lincoln
Liberty Ranch at Rio Linda
Mesa Verde at Western Sierra
Kennedy at McNair
Laguna Creek at Cordova
Antelope at Yuba City
Roseville at Woodcreek
Wheatland at Colfax
Inderkum at Bella Vista
Pleasant Valley at River Valley
Vista del Lago at Capital Christian
Davis at Cosumnes Oaks
Franklin at Sheldon
Tracy at Vacaville
Dixon at Florin
West Park at Rodriguez
Nevada Union at Union Mine
Marysville at El Dorado
Woodland at Center
Pioneer at River City
Mira Loma at Foresthill
Sutter at Foothill-Palo Cedro
Lower Lake at East Nicolaus
Winters at Clear Lake
Saturday
Christian Brothers at Sacramento, 1 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Lincoln-Stockton at Monterey Trail, 7 p.m.
