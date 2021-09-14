Prep schedule: SFL showdowns; Upstart Lincoln against Elk Grove highlight games

One month into the high school football season and league openers loom with some intriguing nonleague matches still unfolding, including the Lincoln Zebras preparing for Elk Grove.

Lincoln is a surprise team, except within its locker room, and Elk Grove is as storied as it comes, but the Thundering Herd is 0-2 this season, had just one spring game and last won in 2019, taking the Division I Sac-Joaqun Section championship.

League openers include the Sierra Foothill, where top-ranked Folsom prepares for rival Oak Ridge. Folsom has not lost a league game since 2011 and Oak Ridge has not beaten Folsom since 2006. The SFL also features Whitney at Rocklin in the Quarry Bowl and Del Oro visiting Granite Bay.

As the Delta League schedule starts, Jesuit looks like the favorite, and the Marauders host Pleasant Grove on Saturday afternoon.

The Capital Athletic League includes contenders and Bee-ranked teams in Capital Christian, Christian Brothers, Sacramento and Vista del Lago. Capital Christian hosts Vista on Friday and CB visits Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.

This week’s schedule

All games start between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:

Valley Christian at Harbor, 5 p.m.

Rosemont at Amador

Whitney at Rocklin

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Oak Ridge at Folsom

Justin-Siena at Bear River

Oakmont at Casa Roble

Highlands at San Juan

Del Oro at Granite Bay

Delta Charter at Delta

Rio Americano at El Camino

Elk Grove at Lincoln

Liberty Ranch at Rio Linda

Mesa Verde at Western Sierra

Kennedy at McNair

Laguna Creek at Cordova

Antelope at Yuba City

Roseville at Woodcreek

Wheatland at Colfax

Inderkum at Bella Vista

Pleasant Valley at River Valley

Vista del Lago at Capital Christian

Davis at Cosumnes Oaks

Franklin at Sheldon

Tracy at Vacaville

Dixon at Florin

West Park at Rodriguez

Nevada Union at Union Mine

Marysville at El Dorado

Woodland at Center

Pioneer at River City

Mira Loma at Foresthill

Sutter at Foothill-Palo Cedro

Lower Lake at East Nicolaus

Winters at Clear Lake

Saturday

Christian Brothers at Sacramento, 1 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Lincoln-Stockton at Monterey Trail, 7 p.m.