September 25, 2021

No. 2 Rocklin High School defeats No. 5 Del Oro 38-3 in a Sierra Foothill League game in Rocklin on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Golden Eagles scored first with a field goal, but after that it was all Thunder as Rocklin moved to 5-0.