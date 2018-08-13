Linked by tragedy, football teams unite for emotional tribute for Hope Bist
Capital Christian and Union Mine high schools held a tribute on Friday, Aug. 10, for Hope Bist, a Union Mine student who died in a car crash in May. Her father Chic Bist coaches football at Union Mine, and her boyfriend plays for Capital Christian.
