High school football: Grant vs. Davis in season opener

Grant High School Pacers Kionne Palmer (1) catches the ball during the first half as the sun sets as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Elijah Brumfield (4) tapes teammate Peni Kauifusi (7) inside the locker room before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Peni Kauifusi (7) tapes up inside the locker room before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Davis High School Blue Devils head CoachSteve Smyte talks to his team before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Franco Ceja gets ready inside the locker room before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School PacersJose Garcia works on plays before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
The Grant High School Pacers get ready inside the locker room before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
The Davis High School Blue Devils come onto the field before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
The Grant High School Pacers come onto the field before the game as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, looks on as the sun sets during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Semaje Taylor (8), runs with the ball during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Davis High School Blue Devils Ben Busano (3), catches the ball for a touchdown to lead 7-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
against the Davis High School Blue Devils head Coach Steve Smyte yells during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Damon Nuun (2), runs with the ball during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, yells during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Kamari Hunt (28), talks to Grant High School Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
Grant High School Pacers Peni Kauifusi (7) passes the ball during the first half as the Davis High School Blue Devils host the Grant High School Pacers, Friday Aug 23, 2019.
