De La Salle beats Folsom 42-27

Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (5), stif arms De La Salle Spartans Zeke Berry (29), as he runs with the ball as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs JJ McMahon (77), gets ready inside the locker room before the game as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Folsom Bulldogs come on the to the field before the game as they host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs head coach Paul Doherty, talks to his team before the game as they host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Jake Reithmeier (7), runs with the ball as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (5), runs with the ball as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Vincent Scalise (50), gets ready inside the locker room before the game as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Jake Reithmeier (7), runs with the ball as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (5), is tackled by De La Salle Spartans Lu Magia Hearns (21), as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
De La Salle Spartans James Coby (22), runs for a touchdown to lead 14-0 after the point after attempt was good as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (5), catches the ball in front of De La Salle Spartans Lu Magia Hearns (21), as the Folsom High School Bulldogs host the De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4), sits on the bench near the end of their 42-27 loss to visiting De La Salle Spartans, Friday Sep 13, 2019.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee