Bee’s section football rankings: Sierra Foothill League is second to none.

The best action for large schools took place in the northern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section, where upsets defined the weekend.

Rocklin moved up to No. 2 in The Bee rankings after a 28-22 victory over previous No. 2 Oak Ridge and now the upstart Thunder is ready for top-ranked Folsom for first place in the Sierra Foothill League.

Rocklin moved ahead of Inderkum and Buhach Colony in these rankings because of its win over Oak Ridge, and if it were to halt Folsom’s 37-game SFL winning streak, then the Thunder would have earned the No. 1 spot.

Inderkum is No. 4 with its biggest early win - 37-10 at Del Oro - dimmed a bit after Del Oro lost to Whitney in the section’s other big upset of Friday.

- Joe Davidson

Escalon remained No. 1 in the small-school rankings after a 34-21 win over No. 2 Hilmar. The Cougars are well on their way to a No. 1 seed in the Div. V playoffs if they finish the regular season at 10-0.

The two top teams in the Pioneer Valley League face off this week when No. 3 Center hosts No. 4 Bear River.

No. 9 Rio Vista and No. 10 Calaveras enter the rankings for the first time this year.

-Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (4-1)

2. Rocklin (5-1)

3. Buhach Colony (5-0)

4. Inderkum (5-0)

5. Oak Ridge (3-2)

6. Monterey Trail (4-1)

7. Elk Grove (4-1)

8. Turlock (3-2)

9. Davis Sr. (4-1)

10. Capital Christian (4-2)

11. Vacaville (3-2)

12. Edison (4-1)

13. Del Oro (4-2)

14. Oakdale (4-2)

15. Cosumnes Oaks (5-1)

16. St. Mary’s (1-4)

17. Central Catholic (2-4)

18. Cosumnes Oaks (5-1)

19. Lincoln-Stockton (5-0)

20. Sierra (5-1)

Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 10

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (5-0)

2. Hilmar (5-1)

3. Center (5-0)

4. Bear River (5-0)

5. Highlands (5-0)

6. Ripon (5-1)

7. Ripon Christian (4-1)

8. Colfax (3-2)

9. Rio Vista (5-0)

10. Calaveras (3-2)

-Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez